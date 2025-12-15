RNC Statement Marking the Beginning of Hanukkah

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement marking the beginning of Hanukkah:



“As Jewish families around the world begin celebrating Hanukkah, we are reminded of the enduring faith, resilience, and perseverance of the Jewish people,” said Chairman Gruters. “That spirit is especially poignant this year, as the Jewish community mourns the victims of a horrific terrorist attack in Australia that targeted innocent people gathered to celebrate this sacred holiday. We stand in solidarity with Jewish communities everywhere and keep the victims and their families in our prayers. The Republican Party proudly stands with the Jewish community and wishes all those celebrating a joyful and peaceful Hanukkah.”

