WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement celebrating the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration:

“Just one year into his second term, President Trump has delivered more results for the American people than any president in history,” said Chairman Gruters. “He’s reversing the damage of Biden’s far-left agenda by bringing prices down, unleashing American energy, securing the border, and rebuilding our military. Families are finally getting relief, our communities are safer, and America is respected again on the world stage. President Trump is putting America first every single day, and this is only the beginning — the best is still ahead.”

Trump Administration First Year Accomplishments:

