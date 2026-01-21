RNC Statement Celebrating One Year Since President Trump’s Historic Inauguration
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement celebrating the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration:
“Just one year into his second term, President Trump has delivered more results for the American people than any president in history,” said Chairman Gruters. “He’s reversing the damage of Biden’s far-left agenda by bringing prices down, unleashing American energy, securing the border, and rebuilding our military. Families are finally getting relief, our communities are safer, and America is respected again on the world stage. President Trump is putting America first every single day, and this is only the beginning — the best is still ahead.”
Trump Administration First Year Accomplishments:
Republicans passed and President Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts, delivering the largest tax cut in American history which will increase Americans’ take-home pay by as much as $13,300.
Since President Trump took office, inflation plummeted to just 2.4%, with gas prices averaging around $2.74 nationally.
President Trump has secured the border with zero illegal aliens released into the U.S. for seven months straight.
The U.S. is on track for the largest one-year drop in murders on record, and the number of drug deaths have fallen every single month since he returned to office.
Oil and gas drilling is up 73% from the same period in 2024, helping push average gas prices to the lowest level since 2021.
President Trump’s tariffs have cut the trade deficit nearly in half, creating hundreds of billions in tariff duties since January 2025.
President Trump is bringing down drug prices, signing the Most Favored Nation Executive Order and making over a dozen deals with major pharmaceutical manufacturers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly to lower drug prices.
President Trump is the President of Peace by stopping the fighting in at least 8 conflicts and securing a historic agreement for NATO members to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP.
