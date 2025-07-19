WASHINGTON D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s historic nomination at the 2024 Republican National Convention.



“Just days after surviving an assassination attempt, President Trump accepted his third nomination for President, showcasing his unwavering commitment to our nation and to the American people,” said Chairman Whatley. “President Trump campaigned on a bold vision for America: creating a strong economy, a strong border, and a strong America. One year later, President Trump has delivered — cementing his record of promises made, promises kept."

