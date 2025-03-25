RNC Sends Records Requests to 48 States in Election Transparency Push

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) launched one of its largest ever records requests related to state voter rolls. Specifically, the RNC sent public records requests to the chief election officers of 48 states and the city of Washington, D.C. seeking documents on how they maintain their voter registration lists.



Under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and state public records laws, states have to retain and provide records to the public on how they are maintaining accurate lists of registered voters. The American people have a right to know if states are effectively taking steps to remove ineligible individuals from the voter rolls, including the deceased, criminals, out-of-state movers, and non-citizens.



"The RNC is once again taking action to make our elections more secure,” said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley. “Voters have a right to know that their states are properly maintaining voter rolls and quickly acting to clean voter registration lists by removing ineligible voters. If states unlawfully block our requests, or if we discover that states have failed to accurately maintain their voter rolls, the RNC stands ready to act.”



The RNC’s records requests are part of its comprehensive election integrity program. The RNC is working to increase transparency in our elections and stands ready to ensure transparency if states do not comply.



Background:

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) requires states to maintain accurate voter registration lists and to remove ineligible individuals from their voter rolls. Under the NVRA, states are required by law to maintain records about how they ensure voter lists are accurate and provide these records to the public when requested. 52 U.S.C. § 20507(i): “Each State shall maintain for at least 2 years and shall make available for public inspection … records concerning the implementation of programs and activities conducted for the purpose of ensuring the accuracy … of official lists of eligible voters.

The RNC is requesting records these states have on “programs and activities conducted … for the purpose of ensuring the accuracy and currency of official lists of eligible voters” over the last two years. Among this, the RNC is requesting documents on how each state removes voters that have died, changed addresses, moved out of state, are criminals, or are non-citizens.

The RNC sent letters to the chief election officers of 48 states and the city of Washington, D.C. The RNC did not send letters to North Dakota – which does not have a formal voter registration process – or Maryland.



Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

www.GOP.com

I am happy to answer any questions. Feel free to reach out to me at hegop@ncc.net or ncw@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman