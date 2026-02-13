WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a unanimous decision to uphold the state’s election integrity law:



“This is the third victory the RNC has secured defending Texas’ commonsense election integrity law against far-left challenges,” said Chairman Gruters. “Voters should not have to fear coercion or abuse when receiving assistance casting their ballot. This ruling is another big win for statewide secure elections and for all Texas voters.”

Background:

Yesterday, the RNC scored a major victory with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals defending Texas’ SB1 law, with the court issuing a unanimous decision reversing a lower court’s ruling blocking SB1 from being enforced.

In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB1 into law, which included commonsense election integrity protections like strengthening ballot secrecy, ensuring only legal votes are counted, and making elections more uniform across the state.

SB1 includes protections for mail-in voting to prevent fraud and ensure there is no indication that the voter was pressured or influenced in their vote.

The RNC has been defending SB1 against liberal political organizations since 2021, as this law allows for Texas to impose commonsense safeguards in the state’s elections.

The RNC has won three separate times defending SB1, including its number-matching rule and protections for voters who need an assistor.

