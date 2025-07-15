WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) released the below statement after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the RNC and the state Republican Party have standing to sue the Board of Election Commissioners in Flint, Michigan for failing to hire enough Republican poll workers



“This is a major win for election integrity in Michigan," said Chairman Whatley. "The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the RNC has standing to hold Flint’s Board of Election Commissioners accountable for violating state law. Every voter deserves transparency and fairness — and that starts with equal representation among poll workers. The RNC will keep fighting and winning to secure honest elections across the country."



Background:

In 2022, the RNC sued the Flint Board of Election Commissioners for their failure to hire a sufficient number of Republican election inspectors.

Michigan law requires election officials to hire an “equal number, as nearly as possible,” of poll workers from each major political party.

In its order released today, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the RNC and the Michigan Republican Party have standing to sue the Flint Board of Election Commissioners, reversing a lower court order.

This order follows the RNC and Michigan GOP’s win last year in a similar case against Detroit, forcing the city to hire more Republican poll workers as state law requires.



