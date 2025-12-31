RNC Releases 2025 Election Integrity Recap
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) released its 2025 legal recap outlining an aggressive election integrity and First Amendment defense effort, including 134 active cases and more than 150 investigatory and regulatory actions nationwide.
“The RNC had an incredible year standing up for commonsense election laws and defending election integrity across the country,” said Chairman Gruters. “Because of the hard work of our legal and grassroots teams, voters can have greater confidence in the integrity of our elections. I’m proud of what we accomplished in 2025, and we’re ready to build on that momentum in the year ahead.”
Key Election Integrity Actions:
President Trump gave the RNC a clear directive: ensure our elections are secure and free of fraud, and that is exactly what we are working to do.
The RNC has 134 total active cases, including 115 election integrity cases.
The RNC has over 150 investigatory and regulatory actions in all 50 states and D.C.
Most notable Election Integrity wins:
The RNC at the Supreme Court:
Watson v. Republican National Committee - will decide whether federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day.
Next November, the RNC Election Integrity Team – staff, lawyers, poll watchers, and volunteers – will be on the ground fighting to ensure that only legal votes are counted and stopping Democrats’ efforts to let noncitizens and ineligible voters cast a ballot.
