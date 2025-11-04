WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP) intervened in a lawsuit to defend the state’s mail-in ballots security laws:



“Democrats are once again trying to change election rules at the last minute to count ineligible ballots,” said Chairman Gruters. “New Jersey law is clear — unsealed or tampered ballots can’t be counted. That’s why the RNC is supporting the NJGOP’s efforts to make sure only lawful votes are counted.”



Background:

The RNC is supporting the New Jersey Republican Party’s (NJGOP) legal effort to ensure New Jersey’s mail-in voting laws are followed and that only lawful ballots are counted.

Yesterday, the New Jersey Democratic State Committee filed a lawsuit a gainst the Bergen County Board of Elections requesting that the board ignore the law and allow approximately 300 voters to “cure”— or fix — their mail-in ballots that were returned with unsealed envelopes.

Under New Jersey law, election officials are required to reject ballots with unsealed or tampered envelopes.

State law is clear: any mail-in ballot with an unsealed or tampered envelope must be rejected to maintain election integrity.

This litigation builds on the RNC’s efforts across the country to enforce safeguards for absentee ballots. The RNC is engaged in lawsuits in Minnesota, New Hampshire, Georgia, Michigan, and Mississippi, where the RNC is defending President Trump’s Executive Order, to ensure only lawfully cast absentee ballots are counted.

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

I send out election information as soon as I receive it. My goal isn't to clutter your inbox but to ensure you get the information promptly. As always, feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments. I am happy to assist in any way I can. Please use either of these email addresses: hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota