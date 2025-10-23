WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after Montgomery County, Pennsylvania removed unconstitutional rules that limited what ballot drop box watchers could say, wear, or record while doing their jobs:



“Election observers shouldn’t lose their First Amendment rights when they sign up to do these jobs,” said Chairman Gruters. “After being alerted that Montgomery County’s rules could violate the rights of Pennsylvania election observers, the RNC immediately stepped in to defend their freedom of speech, and the county was forced to withdraw its unconstitutional guidance.”



Background:

On October 20, the RNC sent a letter t o Montgomery County, Pennsylvania demanding it rescind its “Guidance for Watchers at Drop Box Locations,” which violated the U.S. and Pennsylvania Constitutions by limiting free speech.

Under the county’s guidance, election observers could not wear or display any political messages, speak with voters, or record in a public space.

The guidance also broke Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act because it was never properly approved by the County Board of Elections in a public meeting.

After receiving the RNC’s letter, Montgomery County admitted the document was “outdated,” “not intended to be utilized as a resource,” and “not the guidance of the Board of Elections.”

The county also confirmed that all links to the document have been removed from its website and that it is no longer in effect.

