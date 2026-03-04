WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement following President Trump’s launch of Operation Epic Fury, decisive military action targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

“President Trump made clear that the Iranian regime would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon — and through Operation Epic Fury, he has once again proven that America’s warnings are backed by overwhelming strength,” said Chairman Gruters. “The days of the United States tolerating threats from America’s enemies are over. While the Obama administration gave billions to the Iranian regime, empowering the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, President Trump is protecting America through decisive action. Operation Epic Fury sends a clear message: the United States will defend its citizens and use overwhelming force when our national security is threatened.”

