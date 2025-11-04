WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC and New Hampshire Republican Party (NHGOP) intervened in a lawsuit to defend New Hampshire’s voter ID law for absentee ballots:



“Voter ID requirements are essential for secure elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “Over 80% of Americans support voter ID safeguards to prevent voter fraud. New Hampshire voters deserve confidence in their elections and assurance that only legal votes are counted.”



Background:

The RNC and NHGOP are joining a lawsuit to help New Hampshire officials defend SB 287, a law that strengthens voter ID rules for mail-in ballots.

SB 287 requires anyone requesting an absentee ballot to do one of three things: include a copy of their photo ID, present photo ID in person at the clerk’s office, or have their signature on the application notarized.

These commonsense safeguards protect against voter fraud and help preserve trust and integrity in New Hampshire elections.

This lawsuit follows similar RNC efforts in Montana and Indiana that require voter ID when casting a vote.

