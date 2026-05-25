Washington, D.C. – This week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the North Carolina Republican Party secured a major election integrity victory by entering into a consent judgment with the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) in their lawsuit over the Board’s failure to remove non-citizens from voter rolls leading up to the 2024 election.

The agreement requires the NCSBE to comply with state law by using jury-duty records to identify and remove individuals who have acknowledged they are not U.S. citizens from North Carolina’s voter rolls. Once approved by the court, the consent judgment will carry the full force of a court order.

Under this law, anyone who claims they are not a U.S. citizen to avoid jury duty must have their information sent to state election officials to verify they are ineligible to vote and initiate their removal from voter rolls. The RNC, North Carolina Republican Party, and the NCSBE have agreed to the terms of the proposed consent judgment.

“This agreement is a major win for election integrity in North Carolina,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “It’s straightforward: if someone admits they’re not a U.S. citizen during jury duty, that information should be used to check the voter rolls and remove anyone who doesn’t belong. Our fight ensures the law is actually enforced and North Carolina Democrats can’t cheat by padding voter rolls with people who are not citizens.”

Background:

This week, a North Carolina court approved a consent judgment between the RNC and North Carolina Republican Party and the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) that requires the Board to use jury-duty records to help identify and remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

In 2024, the RNC and North Carolina Republican Party sued the NCSBE for violating a North Carolina law that requires the Board to use information received from clerks of court about non-citizens to maintain voter rolls. North Carolina law prohibits non-citizens from voting in state elections and prohibits them from serving on juries.

In 2023, North Carolina’s General Assembly passed a law that requires clerks of court to report to the NCSBE when non-citizens request to be excused from jury duty on the basis that they are not a citizen. The NCSBE can then use this information to determine whether that person appears on the voter rolls, or worse, has voted in past elections.

In 2024, the RNC filed a public-records request with the NCSBE to ensure the Board was in compliance with the law, however, the Board failed to provide any response.

After the RNC and North Carolina Republican Party sued, the Board agreed to follow state law and utilize the information received from county clerks to remove non-citizens from the voter rolls. This common-sense law makes U.S. elections fair and secure.

The RNC is engaged in litigation across the country to ensure that non-citizens are removed from voter rolls and that only lawful votes are counted.

The RNC is actively defending President Trump’s Executive Order requiring documentary proof of citizenship, and the RNC filed a cert petition at the Supreme Court to defend Arizona’s law similarly requiring documentary proof of citizenship.

Stay up to date with the RNC’s election integrity efforts here.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com