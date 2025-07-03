Greetings,

You're invited to join members of the Republican National Committee and people of faith across the country in praying for our nation.

As Republicans, we stand for faith, family, and religious liberty. We thank God for His mercy and continue to seek His blessings by following the instruction of 1 Timothy 2:1-2 to pray for our leaders. Please join us!

Our monthly RNC National Public Prayer Call will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET, with a special guest to be announced.

Please join us with the dial-in information below:

Dial-In: 866-253-8518 | Passcode: 90241762#

Blessings,

Temporary Committee on Faith Engagement