American Flag and prayer You are invited to join members of the Republican National Committee and people of faith from across America in prayer for our nation.

As Republicans, we stand for faith, family, and religious liberty. We thank God for His mercy and continue to seek His blessings by following the instructions of 1 Timothy 2:1- 2 and praying for our leaders. Join us!

Our monthly RNC National Public Prayer Call is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th, at 6:00 PM CST/5:00 PM MST. The special guest will be announced.

Please join us using the dial-in information below.

Dial-In: 866-253-8518

Passcode: 90241762#

Blessings,

Temporary Committee on Faith Engagement

Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net, Heidi@sdgop.com, or ncw@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart

South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman