The United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Bost v. Illinois Board of Elections on October 8th. The RNC filed an amicus briefin support of Bost.

The trial judge ruled in favor of the Fulton County GOP, directing the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in Georgia to appoint the RNC’s nominees. When the Board failed to comply, the judge held the Board in contempt of court. The Board has appealed both the underlying order and the contempt order.

The RNC sent a letter to the Kentucky Department of Transportation seeking public records about a scheme involving driver’s licenses being issued to noncitizens.

A district court in Montana granted the RNC’s motion to intervene in Montana Federation of Public Employees v. Jacobsen, where the RNC will help defend Montana’s law that strengthens voter identification requirements.

The RNC requested a New Jersey court reconsider its dismissal of the RNC’s claims that the state failed to produce voter list maintenance records and seal audit logs.

A judge in New Jersey ruled that the Gloucester County clerk unlawfully redesigned the traditional ballot design and ordered Gloucester County to pay the county GOP $26,000 in compensatory fees. Since the ruling did not direct the clerk to correct the ballot design, the county GOP has filed an application for an emergency appeal.