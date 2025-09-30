The RNC will publish its Election Law Litigation Highlights on a weekly basis. I will share these updates weekly on my “Voice of the Plains” Substack page under the Election Updates tab and also email them at the beginning of each month.

The trial judge ruled in favor of the Fulton County GOP, directing the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in Georgia to appoint the RNC’s nominees. When the Board failed to comply, the judge held the Board in contempt of court. The Board has appealed both the underlying order and the contempt order.

The Sixth Circuit affirmed the district court’s dismissal of the RNC’s lawsuit in RNC v. Benson, in which the RNC sued Michigan for its failure to maintain accurate voter rolls.

The Ninth Circuit denied the RNC’s petition for en banc review in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs II, in which the RNC defended Arizona’s proof-of-citizenship requirement.

The Eleventh Circuit upheld Georgia’s prohibitions on prefilling absentee-ballot applications and sending duplicate applications to voters.

The RNC sent a letter to the Kentucky Department of Transportation seeking public records about a scheme involving driver’s licenses being issued to non-citizens.

The RNC filed an amicus brief at the Minnesota Supreme Court, urging the court to uphold the state’s witness requirement for absentee ballots.

The RNC requested a New Jersey court reconsider its dismissal of the RNC’s claims that the state failed to produce voter list maintenance records and seal audit logs.

The RNC intervened in a lawsuit to defend Ohio’s proof of citizenship requirement.

The RNC filed a petition for rehearing en banc after the Third Circuit affirmed the district court’s injunction of Pennsylvania’s undated ballot provision.