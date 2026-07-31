WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) backed a legal challenge to restore critical absentee ballot signature verification protections for Iowa voters.

Read the full story here or highlights below.

RNC joins Iowa GOP push to restore absentee ballot signature checks

The Gazette

July 30, 2026

“The Republican National Committee is seeking to join a Republican Party of Iowa effort to revive the state’s absentee-ballot signature verification requirements that have been blocked by the courts since 2018.

The Iowa GOP filed a petition Thursday asking the Polk County District Court to vacate a permanent injunction entered in 2019 that prevents election officials from using signature comparisons to challenge absentee ballot applications and returned ballot envelopes. The RNC simultaneously filed a motion seeking to intervene as a defendant in the case.

The RNC said the effort is part of its nationwide election integrity initiative and argued signature verification would provide an additional safeguard against absentee voting fraud.

“Voters deserve confidence that Iowa’s elections are secure and that absentee ballots are protected against fraud,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement. “Democrats fought to block this commonsense safeguard years ago. Now, the RNC is leading the effort to restore signature verification, secure absentee voting, and strengthen confidence in Iowa’s elections.”

The Republican Party of Iowa similarly characterized the court action as an effort to strengthen election security and prevent fraud.

“Iowans deserve secure elections — period. That means protecting absentee ballots with commonsense safeguards that prevent fraud and ensure every legal vote is counted,” Iowa GOP spokeswoman Jade Cichy said in a statement.

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Asked what evidence the RNC has of absentee-ballot fraud in Iowa that would have been prevented by signature matching, officials did not cite a specific case of Iowa absentee-ballot fraud. Instead, they pointed to what they described as broader vulnerabilities involving absentee voting nationally and argued safeguards should be in place before problems occur.

An RNC official cited cases nationally involving ineligible voters and noncitizens appearing on voter rolls as part of the committee’s broader concern about election security.

[...]

The national party argues it has a legally protected interest in enforcement of election rules and notes that it has participated in other Iowa election-law litigation.

RNC officials said the committee wants the Iowa signature-matching requirements restored “as soon as possible” and would like them to be in effect for the Nov. 3 midterm election. The Iowa GOP has not yet but is expected to seek expedited consideration of the case.

The Iowa litigation is one piece of a substantially broader RNC legal effort over election laws. Officials said the committee is involved in more than 160 active election-related cases across 36 states, involving issues including mail ballots, voter identification, proof of citizenship and voter-roll maintenance.

RNC officials said the committee has been involved specifically in signature-matching disputes in Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Washington, although the legal issues vary by state. Officials also pointed to litigation over ballot dating requirements.

Beyond litigation, an RNC official said the committee has election integrity directors in 22 states and is recruiting poll workers and Election Day observers as part of its election program...”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com