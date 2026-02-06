RNC LAUNCHES TIKTOK TO ENGAGE YOUNG VOTERS
KEY MESSAGE: Now that President Trump has saved TikTok and made it secure, the RNC is joining the platform to engage young voters and encouraging Republican candidates to do the same.
The RNC can be found on TikTok @Republicans, joining the platform for the first time.
Launching @Republicans will help the RNC especially reach young Americans who may not follow politics closely but still vote and get their news from social media.
TikTok is the key platform to reach voters under 30 as the RNC and Republicans ramp up their messaging ahead of the 2026 midterms.
President Trump’s Success On TikTok
TikTok was a key component in President Trump’s success reaching voters under 30 in the 2024 presidential election.
Gen Z went from -25% voting for President Trump in 2020 to -4% in 2024, a +21% swing towards President Trump, marking the strongest showing for a Republican presidential candidate among young voters since 2008.
It is more important than ever to engage this demographic.
When President Trump joined TikTok in June 2024, his account rapidly amassed millions of followers within a day.
Reuters reported roughly 3 million followers in about 24 hours with videos drawing tens of millions of views.
In 2025, the @WhiteHouse TikTok account saw similar success, amassing over 1 million views in its first 24 hours.
As of early February, @WhiteHouse had over 5 million followers and 80+ million likes.
TikTok is particularly important for reaching young voters, who disproportionately use the platform.
A recent Pew Research survey found that 37% of U.S. adults use TikTok, including 63% of 18-29 year olds.
The RNC is Encouraging Republican Candidates to Join TikTok
Now that TikTok has been saved by President Trump, the RNC is encouraging Republican candidates and campaigns to join the platform to reach voters.
In discussions with the White House Communications team, joining TikTok was identified as a key messaging battleground.
For years, Democrats have been on TikTok despite security concerns around the platform.
Now that security issues have been addressed, the RNC believes Republican candidates need to get on the platform and not cede territory to Democrats.
The DNC first joined TikTok in 2022, and currently has 4.5 million followers.
Joe Biden and multiple House Democrats joined TikTok before President Trump secured the platform.
To level the playing field – especially ahead of this year’s midterm elections – Republican candidates need to get on TikTok, engage with voters, and specifically push messaging that targets young adults.
President Trump Saved TikTok
President Trump secured a deal to move TikTok’s U.S. operations into a new American-controlled entity, protecting Americans from foreign access to user data.
TikTok in the U.S. will be majority-owned by American investors.
The new company will be operated in the United States by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials.
Oracle – an American company - will act as TikTok’s security provider and independently monitor and assure the safety of all operations in the U.S.
All U.S. user data will be stored in a trusted, secure cloud environment in the United States run by Oracle.
TikTok’s algorithm will be secured, retrained, and operated in the United States outside of ByteDance’s control.
With this deal, all Americans will be able to safely use TikTok with confidence that their data is secure in the United States.
President Trump found a solution for the 170 million Americans who use TikTok, ensuring users will be able to safely enjoy the same TikTok experience with the confidence that their data is secure in the United States.
Many American businesses depend on TikTok’s reach for advertising, connecting with customers, and driving economic growth.
Preserving TikTok’s business will generate $178 billion in economic activity in the U.S. over the next four years and sustain thousands of U.S. jobs and businesses.
