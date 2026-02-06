TikTok is the key platform to reach voters under 30 as the RNC and Republicans ramp up their messaging ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Launching @Republicans will help the RNC especially reach young Americans who may not follow politics closely but still vote and get their news from social media.

The RNC can be found on TikTok @Republicans , joining the platform for the first time.

KEY MESSAGE : Now that President Trump has saved TikTok and made it secure, the RNC is joining the platform to engage young voters and encouraging Republican candidates to do the same.

President Trump’s Success On TikTok

A recent Pew Research survey found that 37% of U.S. adults use TikTok, including 63% of 18-29 year olds.

TikTok is particularly important for reaching young voters, who disproportionately use the platform.

As of early February, @WhiteHouse had over 5 million followers and 80+ million likes.

In 2025, the @WhiteHouse TikTok account saw similar success, amassing over 1 million views in its first 24 hours.

Reuters reported roughly 3 million followers in about 24 hours with videos drawing tens of millions of views.

When President Trump joined TikTok in June 2024, his account rapidly amassed millions of followers within a day.

It is more important than ever to engage this demographic.

Gen Z went from -25% voting for President Trump in 2020 to -4% in 2024, a +21% swing towards President Trump, marking the strongest showing for a Republican presidential candidate among young voters since 2008.

TikTok was a key component in President Trump’s success reaching voters under 30 in the 2024 presidential election.

The RNC is Encouraging Republican Candidates to Join TikTok

Now that TikTok has been saved by President Trump, the RNC is encouraging Republican candidates and campaigns to join the platform to reach voters.

In discussions with the White House Communications team, joining TikTok was identified as a key messaging battleground.

For years, Democrats have been on TikTok despite security concerns around the platform. Now that security issues have been addressed, the RNC believes Republican candidates need to get on the platform and not cede territory to Democrats.

The DNC first joined TikTok in 2022, and currently has 4.5 million followers.

Joe Biden and multiple House Democrats joined TikTok before President Trump secured the platform.