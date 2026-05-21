WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, Fox News reported on the RNC’s new multimillion-dollar investment in election integrity staff across 17 states ahead of the midterms.

Read the FULL STORY here.

“Fresh off declaring ‘victory’ over Virginia’s roughly $65 million redistricting ballot measure — which Republicans criticized as a ‘dark money’-backed gerrymander — the Republican National Committee is looking to capitalize on that momentum.

“Describing the RNC as ‘disciplined and ruthless,’ Chairman Joe Gruters revealed that the committee launched a multimillion-dollar election integrity push ahead of the 2026 midterms.

“The effort involves hiring directors in 17 states to recruit poll workers, poll watchers and election observers, while coordinating legal and Election Day oversight across key battlegrounds, Fox News Digital has learned.

“The directors will be the legal ‘eyes and ears on every vote cast and counted’ in every battleground these midterms, according to officials. It is all coming from the top down, echoing President Donald Trump’s longstanding argument that the people counting votes are as important as those casting them.

“’President Trump made it clear in 2024: secure our elections — and we haven’t let up since,’ Gruters said in a statement to Fox News Digital. ‘We’re building a ground game across the country with poll workers, poll watchers and lawyers to protect every legal ballot.’

“’This is a permanent, nationwide effort backed by legal muscle and disciplined operations. The RNC is all-in, year-round, to safeguard election integrity and ensure only legal votes count,’ he added...”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com