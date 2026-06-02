The Republican National Committee (RNC) is now actively engaged in 150 election integrity lawsuits across 34 states, marking the largest legal effort in RNC history to ensure the security of the ballot box.

The RNC’s election integrity efforts include:

The RNC is matching its historic legal efforts with an unprecedented multi-million dollar investment in election integrity staff on the ground in 17 states.

“Republicans are on offense with the most aggressive election integrity operation in our history, a battle-tested legal infrastructure, and a clear mission: protect the ballot box and secure every legal vote.” – RNC Election Integrity Communications Director Ally Triolo.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com