WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement after the RNC intervened in a lawsuit to defend Wyoming’s law requiring proof of citizenship to vote.



“Only American citizens should be able to vote in American elections,” said Chairman Whatley. “Democrats are suing Wyoming for a simple reason: they want to make it easier for noncitizens to vote. That’s unacceptable, which is why the RNC is stepping in to defend the state’s proof of citizenship requirement, a policy that the American people overwhelmingly support.”



Background

The Republican National Committee is intervening in the case of Equality State Policy Center v. Gray to defend Wyoming’s law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.

This lawsuit was brought by Democrat attorney Marc Elias and left-wing group the Equality State Policy Center.

This year, Wyoming’s state legislature passed House Bill 156, which requires documentary proof of citizenship in order to register to vote in the state.

Democrats and radical left-wing groups are attempting to undermine election integrity by forcing Wyoming to register voters without documentary proof of citizenship.

The American people overwhelmingly support providing proof of citizenship to vote, with 83% in favor of this policy.

