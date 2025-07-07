WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement regarding the RNC’s intervention in Kansas lawsuit undermining election integrity:



“Far-Left activists are trying to rewrite Kansas law and sow chaos by forcing the state to count ballots that arrive up to a week after Election Day. That’s not how fair and transparent elections work,” said Chairman Whatley. “The RNC is stepping in to defend the commonsense protection that all ballots must be received by Election Day to ensure timely, secure elections. We are leading the charge nationwide to uphold election safeguards and defend the integrity of every vote.”



Background:

The Republican National Committee is seeking to intervene in a critical Kansas election case to defend the basic principle that all ballots must be received by Election Day.

This isn’t just a Kansas issue — it’s part of a broader fight to safeguard commonsense election laws and uphold integrity in elections across the country.

The RNC has led aggressive legal battles across the country to defend election integrity, enforce the rule of law, and stop Democrats from weakening safeguards that protect the right to vote.



