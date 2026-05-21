WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Republican National Committee posted its best end-of-month cash on hand in Committee history, raising $18.6 million in April and bringing total cash on hand to $123.8 million.

This comes on the heels of Republicans announcing an aggressive midterm operation focused on voter turnout, ground game investments, and election integrity efforts across key battleground states.

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“The Republican National Committee ended the month of April with more cash on hand than at any other point in the group’s history…

“The RNC raised $18.6 million in April, bringing its total cash on hand to $123.8 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

“‘Republicans have the candidates, resources, and momentum needed to win the midterms, but we cannot let up now,’ RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement. ‘Democrats will spend whatever it takes to try to stop President Trump’s America First agenda, which is why the RNC is already investing aggressively in our ground game and election integrity operation, including deploying 34 State Directors and Election Integrity Directors across 17 key battleground states to drive turnout and secure victories this November’….

“The RNC is spending its money to bolster its ‘ground game’ and election integrity projects, according [to] the group. Its 34 state directors and election integrity officers were sent to 17 different battleground states, including North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia, an RNC official told NOTUS. Staffers were also sent to ‘places that we [RNC] don’t traditionally play,’ like Alaska and Maine, the official said.

“The staffers will ‘recruit poll workers, poll watchers and election observers, while coordinating legal and Election Day oversight across key battlegrounds,’ according to Fox News.

“Vice President JD Vance currently serves as the RNC Finance Chair, the first sitting vice president to do so. At the time of the announcement, Trump said Vance knows ‘how to fight and win tough races.’”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com