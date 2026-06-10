RNC Grassroots Event
Please Sign Up and Join In
I’m inviting you to a private, intimate gathering of like-minded Conservative Patriots from across the country.
For the first time in Party HISTORY, we’re hosting a listening event with our top grassroots supporters – of course that includes you!
You can even submit a question, with the very best one being answered LIVE by yours truly. Spots are extremely limited, so claim yours TODAY. >>
I’ll check back shortly to see if your name is on the list. Please, step up RIGHT NOW and be part of a historic GOP grassroots effort. >>
Thank you and may God bless you,
Joe Gruters
Chairman, Republican National Committee
Paid for by the Republican National Committee
Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.
www.GOP.com
https://links.republican-patriots.com/s/c/hwag7Y0-tuwypv3GziLXdQ4QGDEGEsDNVxCNSTqZLu6o1Z0PQuA7OVnC3A-QGDfIFJEeFhzwUtVRKRYTbktLSvs52MWP4ZhpW_y3mnF-BTqjpYI85z_Ms55ORTQCo4FdMFM_C3VCiiad30TEtUEFpJtHOJ1fzaqs6BwNnSZoPLsTRiXSVgIExTBHm06XlXMphAYza805mZlfx7MiaE2g_XQMq6Kypl4jVkTr-0Nj3eLLPtjirnA20eB5Wo58c9DATVDUF4bV4f6_uheiufCOMSyEp21naOJUN3VHxp8FRCBm4jvvbjd_nOWINJV39ZwOPv23Qg1iG0z88X9vezlDeDZfWIe3Rs_JcpTnS_XgKaZ1M-q3RVw0CJtCtSjxUuEX-N0-cfd2D4Aq2G5L0SR4TYba9kfKyuNn1vS-t2TqgskeRvarDb1AUDsiF7Uf40GDqRA00MfXPOeceDlYdKBTO7nnLqENThqCaqYoAaNUHg885aT3U7AfnpQzLfw0dQfwOlxBIRzUala6485iLY45noVZzO8rJu_u45llusC_rifCL-jUMrrUtaGREvE7RZF2jm35RwnaF8C9VMN8Px57TtxKcr11U2LoN0udX_X3MMWgL4NzSn33-og6bM2m1xf0P34Am1OwtnBk1n5Zd5YCnec95p0TuPCfKiBmusFzWxXByE_3sxtOCU6qgBUC13VBclDXuPwWQKbkmF6eZWtj-7rpblbqp3xdC8W1sNNlg7U0szIw_WpVsQ1ihx-3nHffKoDKXV1Rcl4forzGzR6n8Zuvxm0T_OzrRlI/HnVTmfRgdeb-39EaJXbIRsSr0T-Gl4Ph/21
Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com