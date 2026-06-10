I’m inviting you to a private, intimate gathering of like-minded Conservative Patriots from across the country.

For the first time in Party HISTORY, we’re hosting a listening event with our top grassroots supporters – of course that includes you!

You can even submit a question, with the very best one being answered LIVE by yours truly. Spots are extremely limited, so claim yours TODAY. >>

GET ON THE LIST

I’ll check back shortly to see if your name is on the list. Please, step up RIGHT NOW and be part of a historic GOP grassroots effort. >>

Thank you and may God bless you,



Joe Gruters

Chairman, Republican National Committee

GET ON THE LIST

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

https://links.republican-patriots.com/s/c/hwag7Y0-tuwypv3GziLXdQ4QGDEGEsDNVxCNSTqZLu6o1Z0PQuA7OVnC3A-QGDfIFJEeFhzwUtVRKRYTbktLSvs52MWP4ZhpW_y3mnF-BTqjpYI85z_Ms55ORTQCo4FdMFM_C3VCiiad30TEtUEFpJtHOJ1fzaqs6BwNnSZoPLsTRiXSVgIExTBHm06XlXMphAYza805mZlfx7MiaE2g_XQMq6Kypl4jVkTr-0Nj3eLLPtjirnA20eB5Wo58c9DATVDUF4bV4f6_uheiufCOMSyEp21naOJUN3VHxp8FRCBm4jvvbjd_nOWINJV39ZwOPv23Qg1iG0z88X9vezlDeDZfWIe3Rs_JcpTnS_XgKaZ1M-q3RVw0CJtCtSjxUuEX-N0-cfd2D4Aq2G5L0SR4TYba9kfKyuNn1vS-t2TqgskeRvarDb1AUDsiF7Uf40GDqRA00MfXPOeceDlYdKBTO7nnLqENThqCaqYoAaNUHg885aT3U7AfnpQzLfw0dQfwOlxBIRzUala6485iLY45noVZzO8rJu_u45llusC_rifCL-jUMrrUtaGREvE7RZF2jm35RwnaF8C9VMN8Px57TtxKcr11U2LoN0udX_X3MMWgL4NzSn33-og6bM2m1xf0P34Am1OwtnBk1n5Zd5YCnec95p0TuPCfKiBmusFzWxXByE_3sxtOCU6qgBUC13VBclDXuPwWQKbkmF6eZWtj-7rpblbqp3xdC8W1sNNlg7U0szIw_WpVsQ1ihx-3nHffKoDKXV1Rcl4forzGzR6n8Zuvxm0T_OzrRlI/HnVTmfRgdeb-39EaJXbIRsSr0T-Gl4Ph/21

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com