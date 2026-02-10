WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC filed a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to enforce federal law and stop Mississippi from counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day:



“Elections should end on Election Day — not drag on for weeks after,” said Chairman Gruters. “When states count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, it delays results and undermines voter confidence. The RNC has been fighting this case for nearly two years, and we urge the Supreme Court to affirm the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and enforce what federal law clearly says: that only ballots received by Election Day should be counted.”



Background:



Today, the RNC filed its response brief in Watson v. Republican National Committee (formerly RNC v. Wetzel ), an important case that will determine whether Mississippi can count mail-in ballots received after Election Day. Currently, 16 states allow mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be counted.

In 2024, the RNC, the Mississippi Republican Party, and two individual plaintiffs sued the State of Mississippi to enjoin a state law which allows mail-in ballots arriving up to five days after the election to be counted. Last year, the RNC secured a major victory when an appeals court ruled that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted under federal law. In November, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, with oral arguments scheduled for March 23, 2026.

The RNC has fought to secure mail-in ballots when they are used and to ensure that only legal and valid mail-in ballots are counted. The RNC has supported Congressman Mike Bost’s challenge to Illinois’ counting of mail-in ballots that are received up to two weeks after Election Day. Last year, the RNC intervened to help defend President Trump’s election integrity Executive Order which directs the Attorney General to enforce the Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots. The RNC filed a similar lawsuit in Nevada, challenging Nevada’s law that allows mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be counted. Last year, the RNC successfully defended Texas’ ID number requirement for mail-in ballots. The RNC is also engaged in litigation across the country defending commonsense requirements for mail-in ballots like signatures, dates, and sealed return envelopes.



