WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC sued Michigan for allowing non-residents to vote in the state’s elections:



“Individuals who have never lived in the United States, let alone Michigan, should not have a say in Michigan’s elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is ignoring the Michigan Constitution by allowing people who don’t live in Michigan to vote in Michigan. That’s why the RNC is fighting to ensure only lawful votes count.”



Background:

Today, the RNC has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for permitting some non-Michigan residents to vote in the state’s elections.

The Michigan Constitution allows only Michigan residents who meet state and local residency requirements to vote in Michigan elections.

Secretary Benson issued an election manual that violates state law by allowing some voters who have never lived in Michigan, and in some cases have never lived in the United States, to cast a ballot.

The RNC is also challenging a provision in Michigan law that purports to allow some non-residents to vote, which likewise violates the Michigan Constitution.

This lawsuit follows a similar lawsuit filed by the RNC in Arizona , where the RNC is suing to ensure that only eligible Arizona residents vote in Arizona elections.

The RNC also won a similar lawsuit in North Carolina, in which the North Carolina Court of Appeals and North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that allowing non-residents to vote in North Carolina’s elections violated the North Carolina Constitution’s residency requirement.

