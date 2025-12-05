WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC sued Maryland election officials, including the State Administrator of Elections, for failing to properly maintain voter rolls:



“Marylanders deserve to have confidence in their elections and to know that their state is properly maintaining its voter rolls,” said Chairman Gruters. “The State Board of Elections has failed to do its job and remove ineligible or deceased voters from its rolls. Marylanders have a right to accurate voter rolls, which is why the RNC is suing today.”



Background:

Today, the RNC sued Maryland election officials for failing to properly maintain the State’s voter rolls, as the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) requires.

At least two of Maryland’s most populous counties have more registered voters than they have adult citizens over the age of 18. This is impossibly high.

Other counties report registration rates exceeding 95% of adult citizens over the age of 18, whereas the Census indicates that Maryland’s registration rate is only about 75.6%.

Maryland has been taken to federal court twice in the last six years for not following federal law on voter roll maintenance and transparency.

Federal law mandates that voter rolls be updated, ineligible registrations removed, and public inspection allowed. Maryland has not met these requirements.

This suit is part of the RNC’s nationwide push for voter roll transparency and accuracy, including recent action in Hawaii and New Jersey.

Earlier this year, the RNC sent public records requests for information about voter roll maintenance to nearly every state.

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman