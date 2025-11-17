WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC sued New Jersey for refusing to turn over public records on how the state cleans its voter rolls:

“New Jerseyans deserve to know whether their voter rolls are accurate,” said Chairman Gruters. “Clean and transparent voter lists are essential for trust in our elections. The RNC is suing to obtain these records and ensure the state follows the law.”



Background:

The RNC filed a lawsuit against New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way for failing to provide public records on the state’s voter roll maintenance practices.

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) requires states to maintain accurate voter registration lists and to remove ineligible individuals from their voter rolls.

In March of this year, the RNC sent records requests to election officials in 48 states and Washington, D.C. seeking information on how states maintain their voter rolls.

The RNC has sent 18 separate records requests to New Jersey asking for information about New Jersey’s list-maintenance efforts, including information about voters who asked to be removed from the rolls. New Jersey has failed to answer 15 of those requests.

Secretary Way has repeatedly denied these requests, violating federal law and preventing New Jerseyans from knowing whether their voter rolls are accurate and being regularly cleaned.

The NVRA requires states to hold records for two years, which is why the RNC is seeking public records from March 2023 to present.

This year, the RNC has already filed two separate Open Public Records Act (OPRA) lawsuits in New Jersey and one public records lawsuit in Hawaii for public officials’ refusal to turn over requested records.

