WASHINGTON, D.C. –The Republican National Committee (RNC) released the following statement after sending a formal complaint to the Department of Justice (DOJ) about Maine’s Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.



“Despite admitting that non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine’s elections, Shenna Bellows continues to block efforts to clean up the voter rolls,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “Bellows is undermining Maine's elections and betraying the trust of every Maine voter."



