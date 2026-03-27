WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit to defend the removal of noncitizens from voter rolls in Virginia.

“Democrats and left-wing groups are trying to block commonsense safeguards and keep self-identified noncitizens on voter rolls,” said Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters. “The RNC is stepping in to protect the integrity of our elections so that only American citizens decide American elections.”

Background:

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com