RNC Fights to Defend the Removal of Noncitizens from Virginia’s Voter Rolls
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit to defend the removal of noncitizens from voter rolls in Virginia.
“Democrats and left-wing groups are trying to block commonsense safeguards and keep self-identified noncitizens on voter rolls,” said Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters. “The RNC is stepping in to protect the integrity of our elections so that only American citizens decide American elections.”
Background:
Yesterday, the RNC moved to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to block Virginia election officials from removing noncitizens from voter rolls within 90 days of an election.
In October 2024, several left-wing groups sued the Commonwealth of Virginia to stop the removal of 1,600 self-identified noncitizens from the state’s voter rolls.
Virginia collects citizenship information from driver’s license applicants, and the Commonwealth was in the process of removing individuals from voter rolls if they stated they were noncitizens.
Despite claims that eligible voters could be harmed by mistaken removals near an election, Virginia law provides a clear safeguard: same-day registration, allowing potentially affected voters to register at the polls and cast a provisional ballot, ensuring their opportunity to vote is preserved.
Soon after this lawsuit was filed, the RNC submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, successfully urging it to stay a lower court’s order that would have left these self-identified non-citizens on the voter rolls.
Recently, Virginia’s new Democrat Attorney General Jay Jones has indicated he may be ready to settle the case with these left-wing groups, which is why the RNC is now stepping in to defend the law.
This is the latest action the RNC has taken across the country as part of its election integrity program to protect against noncitizen voting and remove noncitizens from voter rolls.
Last month, the RNC filed a cert petition urging the Supreme Court to take up a case involving Arizona’s documentary proof of citizenship (DPOC) requirement for voter registration.
Last year, the RNC urged the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to require DPOC on voter registration forms and also took legal action to defend DPOC laws in Ohio and Wyoming.
In March 2025, the RNC secured a major victory against non-citizen voting in New York’s highest court, stopping 800,000 non-citizens from being added to New York City’s voter rolls.
Stay up to date with the RNC’s election integrity efforts here.
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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com