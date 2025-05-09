As Republicans, we stand for faith, family, and religious liberty. We thank God for His mercy and continue to seek His blessings by following the instructions of 1 Timothy 2:1- 2 and praying for our leaders. Join us!

Our monthly RNC National Public Prayer Call is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, at 6:00 PM CST, 5:00 PM MST. The special guest will be announced.

Please join us using the dial-in information below.

Dial-In: 866-253-8518

Passcode: 90241762#

Blessings,

Temporary Committee on Faith Engagement