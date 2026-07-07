Litigation Highlights

The U.S. Supreme Court granted the RNC’s cert petition in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs II and will hear the case next term. In that case, the RNC is helping defend an Arizona law that adds documentary proof of citizenship to its voter registration form.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in Watson v. RNC, held that the federal Election Day statutes do not prevent Mississippi from counting absentee ballots postmarked before but received after Election Day. In that case, the RNC was challenging Mississippi’s post-election day receipt deadline.

The RNC filed a series of cases in Colorado, Nebraska, and Nevada challenging each state’s never resident voting laws. These laws allow individuals who have never resided in the United States, let alone in any respective state, to vote in these states.

The RNC filed its opening brief with the Georgia Supreme Court in Fulton County Republican Party v. Fulton County Board of Commissioners. In that case, the RNC is supporting the Fulton County GOP’s suit against the Fulton County Board of Supervisors for refusing to appoint the Republican nominees to the Board of Elections.

The RNC filed a pair of cases in Fulton County, Georgia, and Gwinnett County, Georgia, challenging policies that unlawfully create new absentee ballot drop-off locations beyond the drop boxes authorized under Georgia law.

The RNC filed a lawsuit in Michigan challenging new rules issued by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that restrict election challengers and make it harder for citizens to observe the election process. The Court of Claims expedited the suit and ordered Secretary Benson to file a responsive pleading by July 8.