Litigation Highlights

The United States Solicitor General filed a brief in support of the RNC’s petition for writ of certiorari in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs II. The RNC’s petition is only one of three that the Solicitor General supported. In that case, the RNC is defending an Arizona law that adds a documentary proof of citizenship requirement on its voter registration forms.

The DNC and the state filed reply briefs in support of their motion to dismiss the RNC’s complaint in RNC v. DeMarinis. In that case, the RNC is suing Marylandfor failing to maintain accurate voter rolls.

The RNC intervened in Von Glahn v. Hanaway to help defend Missouri’s redistricting efforts. In that case, Democrats are suing to force the Missouri Secretary of State to certify their petition to use Missouri’s pre-2025 maps without verifying the petition signatures.

A North Carolina court approved a consent judgment between the RNC and the North Carolina State Board of Elections that requires the Board to use jury-duty records to help identify and remove non-citizens from voter rolls. The RNC had sued the Board for violating a state law that requires the Board to use information received from clerks of court about non-citizens to maintain voter rolls.

In Kivett v. NCSBE, a North Carolina court ruled that a state board of elections directive that a state law that allowed certain individuals who have never resided in the state to register to vote was unconstitutional. In that case, the RNC is challenging the NCSBE’s guidance that permits voters who have never resided in the United States, let alone in North Carolina, to vote in North Carolina’s state and federal elections.