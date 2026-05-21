Status: The court granted a preliminary injunction, partially enjoining portions of the President’s Executive Order. Cross-motions for summary judgment were fully briefed. The court granted the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgement on the proof-of-citizenship provision. The court granted the defendants’ motion for summary judgement on the APA claims and the provision that grants the Attorney General enforcement authority to take action against states with post-Election Day receipt deadlines. The court entered final judgment and the parties appealed. The DC Circuit consolidated all appeals and ordered the parties to brief dispositive and procedural motions. The federal government and the plaintiffs filed competing motions for summary reversal and summary affirmance in late April and early May, and the RNC’s brief in support of the EO is due on May 26.