The RNC filed a cert petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs II, urging the Court to uphold Arizona’s documentary proof of citizenship law. The State of Arizona and Republican state legislators also filed their petitions.

In RNC v. Fontes, an Arizona district court ruled that the name change was ultra vires, and the party must remain on the ballot as the No Labels Party. In that case, the RNC is challenging Arizona’s Secretary of State allowing the “No Labels Party” to change its name to the “Arizona Independent Party” without following proper administrative procedures.

The RNC filed a complaint against the State Election Commissioner of Delawarefor failing to properly maintain voter rolls as the NVRA requires. Last July, the RNC sent a NVRA violation letter to the Commissioner.

The RNC filed a brief in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in opposition to state legislation that would implement rank choice voting for state offices. The RNC is presenting argument before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday, April 1.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in Watson v. RNC on March 23, in which the RNC is challenging Mississippi’s post-election day receipt deadline.

The RNC filed a cert petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in Eakin v. Adams County Board of Elections, asking the Court to uphold a Pennsylvania law that requires mail-in ballots to be dated in order to be counted. The Supreme Court will consider the RNC’s petition at its April 17 conference.