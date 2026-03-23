Litigation Highlights

The RNC filed a cert petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs II, urging the Court to uphold Arizona’s documentary proof of citizenship law. The State of Arizona and Republican state legislators also filed their petitions.

An Arizona district court heard arguments on the parties’ cross-motions for summary judgment on Wednesday, March 18. In that case, the RNC is challenging Arizona’s Secretary of State allowing the “No Labels Party” to change its name to the “Arizona Independent Party” without following proper administrative procedures.

The RNC filed a reply brief in support of its motion to dismiss in Florida Rising Together v. Byrd. In that case, the RNC is helping defend Florida’s exact match law.

The RNC filed a brief in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in opposition to state legislation that would implement rank choice voting for state offices.

The RNC filed an amended complaint in RNC v. DeMarinis. In that case, the RNC is challenging Maryland’s voter list maintenance procedures.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Watson v. RNC on March 23, in which the RNC is challenging Mississippi’s post-election day receipt deadline.

The RNC filed a cert petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in Eakin v. Adams County Board of Elections, asking the Court to uphold a Pennsylvania law that requires mail-in ballots to be dated in order to be counted.

The RNC filed a lawsuit challenging Virginia’s 2026 Plan, which drew a 10-1 map favoring Democrats. The RNC alleges a violation of Virginia’s decennial redistricting provisions and Virginia’s compactness requirement.