WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday, the Republican National Committee (RNC), New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP), and Congressman Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07) demanded records from New Jersey election officials and four counties after Mikie Sherrill admittednoncitizens are on the state’s voter rolls.

“Mikie Sherrill admitted what the RNC and NJGOP uncovered through public records weeks ago: noncitizens are on New Jersey’s voter rolls,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “If New Jersey officials are properly maintaining their voter rolls, they should have no problem handing over the records. Voters deserve transparency and confidence that only eligible citizens are registered to vote.”

“The governor is now acknowledging what the NJGOP has long warned about and recently proved: noncitizens are on New Jersey’s voter rolls,” said NJGOP Chairwoman Christine Hanlon. “Garden State voters have every right to know how this happened, how many ineligible registrations remain, and what is being done to remove them.”

“I’m proud to fight alongside the RNC and NJGOP to clean up New Jersey’s voter rolls and protect the integrity of Garden State elections,” said Congressman Tom Kean Jr. “Voters deserve transparency and confidence that only eligible citizens are registered to vote.”

Background:

The RNC, NJGOP, and Congressman Tom Kean Jr. submitted National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) records requests to New Jersey’s chief election official and election officials in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Middlesex Counties.

The NVRA requires states to maintain accurate voter rolls and make voter list maintenance records available to the public.

The requests seek records related to how election officials identify, investigate, and remove ineligible registrations, including noncitizens and voters who have moved.

The requests follow Mikie Sherrill’s admission that noncitizens are on New Jersey’s voter rolls, confirming what the RNC and NJGOP uncovered through public records requests weeks ago.

New Jersey election officials have 20 days to produce the requested records. If they fail to comply, further legal action may follow.

The RNC and NJGOP recently uncovered hundreds of instances of noncitizens on New Jersey voter rolls through statewide public records requests.

The RNC recently sued New Jersey’s Secretary of State over election practices that allow non-residents to vote.

Last fall, the RNC secured an election integrity victory in Bergen County regarding the administration of early voting during the November 4, 2025, general election.

Last year, the RNC successfully stopped New York City’s attempt to add more than 800,000 noncitizens to the voter rolls.

The RNC continues to lead the nation’s largest election integrity operation to protect voters, improve transparency, and maintain accurate voter rolls.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com