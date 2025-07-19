WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Republican National Committee (RNC) released the following statement after sending a notice letter to the state of Maryland for failing to clean its voter rolls.



“Maryland is failing to maintain accurate and up-to-date voter rolls, in clear violation of federal law,” said Chairman Michael Whatley. “Citizens deserve to know their vote isn’t being canceled out by duplicate or ineligible voters. We’re demanding action because clean voter rolls are essential to protecting free and fair elections in Maryland and across the country.”



Background:

On Friday, the RNC sent a National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) notice letter to the State of Maryland to fix its voter roll issues.

Maryland is in violation of Section 8 of the NVRA. Section 8 requires States to remove the names of voters due to death or change of residency.

A 2023 report found that Maryland has not done an adequate job at removing these names from their voting records.

During the RNC’s 2019-2023 period of review, they found that two of Maryland’s largest counties (Howard and Montgomery) have had more active registered voters than eligible adult citizens.