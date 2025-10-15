WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the Michigan GOP and a local clerk filed a legal brief funded by the RNC supporting President Trump’s election integrity Executive Order:



“Democrats are fighting to eradicate commonsense safeguards – like voter ID, mail-in ballot protections, and clean voter rolls – that keep our elections secure,” said Chairman Gruters. “President Trump’s Executive Order protects our elections by enforcing existing laws and ensuring that only citizens can register and cast ballots. The RNC is proud to support the Michigan GOP’s amicus brief as a part of our election integrity efforts.”



Background:

In March, President Trump issued Executive Order 14248, Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.

The Executive Order requires proof of citizenship to register to vote, requires that mail-in ballots are received by Election Day, and directs states to clean their voter rolls.

In State of California v. Trump, 19 Democrat-run states sued the Trump Administration to try and block these safeguards, including the proof-of-citizenship requirement and limits on late-arriving mail ballots.

The RNC is funding an amicus brief supporting the Administration in this fight and defending the order against the 19-state challenge.

This effort is part of the RNC’s nationwide election integrity efforts, including related litigation in Washington, D.C., where the RNC has intervened in a lawsuit to help the Trump Administration defend this executive order.

