WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC intervened in a lawsuit to defend Ohio’s requirement to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote:



“American citizens should be the only people deciding Ohio’s elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “Far-left Democrats are trying to strip Ohio voters of commonsense citizenship requirements they overwhelmingly support. The RNC will stand with Ohioans to deliver the confidence in their elections they deserve.”



Background:

The RNC is intervening in a lawsuit to help the State of Ohio defend HB54, a law which requires proof of citizenship at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) before receiving an application to register to vote.

Democrat lawyer Mark Elias’s law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of two left-wing groups to try to eliminate this proof of citizenship requirement.

In 2022, Ohio voters approved a ballot measure that amended the state Constitution to require citizenship to vote in any state or local election.

This measure passed with 77% support from Ohioans, reinforcing the will of voters nationwide to secure their elections.

This lawsuit is consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order and other documentary proof of citizenship (DPOC) litigation preventing Democrats from allowing non-citizens to vote in Americans’ elections.

