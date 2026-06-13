WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC helped secure another court victory defending Georgia’s election integrity law, SB 202.

“This is another win for Georgia’s election law and Peach State voters,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “The RNC has been helping defend SB 202 against the far-left’s lies and lawsuits for more than five years. Democrats’ smears of this commonsense law have been proven completely false, and the RNC is ready to keep fighting as long as it takes to defend SB 202 against these far-left attacks.”

Background:

Today, the RNC helped secure a win in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by successfully defending Georgia’s election law, SB 202.

The RNC intervened to support the law against Democrat challenges targeting SB 202’s “Food, Drink, and Gift Ban,” which prohibits campaigns and third parties from providing food, drinks, money, or gifts to voters waiting in line near polling places.

In January, Democrats again sought to block the rules, but the court denied their request.

SB 202 remains in effect while the case continues, as the RNC has consistently intervened to defend the law and support Georgia’s election integrity measures.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com