The RNC is leading a nationwide fight to stop non-residents from voting in state elections.

The RNC secured a major court victory in North Carolina and filed lawsuits in Nebraska, Colorado, Nevada, and New Jersey to close loopholes that allow people to vote in states where they’ve never lived.

These lawsuits are part of the RNC’s broader election integrity effort, which includes more than 160 active cases across 36 states to protect the ballot box and ensure only eligible voters cast ballots.

“It’s simple: people who have never lived in a state should not be voting in its elections. The RNC is taking this fight to courts across the country to shut down unconstitutional loopholes and ensure state elections are decided by people who actually live there.”

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com