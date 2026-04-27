WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement as Democrats refuse to condemn the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting nearly two days later:

“Democrats have deliberately refused for days to utter a word condemning an assassination attempt targeting President Trump and Republican officials,” said Chairman Gruters. “Their silence isn’t just cowardly, it’s disgraceful, unpatriotic, and invites future violence. Democrats routinely traffic in reckless, inflammatory rhetoric against President Trump and Republicans, but when that rhetoric escalates into real-world violence, they go silent out of fear of their own extremist base. If a Democrat candidate or official cannot immediately and unequivocally condemn the gunman, they are complicit.”

Background:

The following Democrat candidates and officials have still refused to condemn the gunman’s actions since the attack: Roy Cooper (NC-Sen), Jon Ossoff (GA-Sen), Sherrod Brown (OH-Sen), Abdul El-Sayed (MI-Sen), Haley Stevens (MI-Sen), Mallory McMorrow (MI-Sen), Janet Mills (ME-Sen), Graham Platner (ME-Sen), Zach Wahls (IA-Sen), Mary Peltola (AK – Sen), Sarah Trone Garriott (IA-03), Christina Bohanna (IA-01), Manny Rutinel (CO-08), Bobby Pulido (TX-15), Bridget Brink (MI-07), Matt Maasdam (MI-07), Eric Chung (MI-10), Tim Greimel (MI-10), Christina Hines (MI-10), Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Adam Gray (CA-13), Randy Villegas (CA-22), Jasmeet Bains (CA-22), Marlene Galan Woods (AZ-01), Amish Shah (AZ-01), Jonathan Treble (AZ-01), Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), Pat Ryan (NY-18), Michael Roth (NJ-07), Brian Varela (NJ-07), Tina Shah (NJ-07), Cait Conley (NY-17), Beth Davidson (NY-17), Effie Phillips-Staley (NY-17), Bob Brooks (PA-07), Ryan Crosswell (PA-07), Carol Obando-Derstine (PA-07), Paige Cognetti (PA-08)

For 72 days, Democrats have refused to fully fund DHS — including all of Secret Service — even as agents put their lives on the line every day to protect the president and the American people.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com