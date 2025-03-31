RNC Chairman Whatley Applauds DOJ Decision to Drop Georgia Election Law Case In Victory For Election Integrity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley applauded Attorney General Pam Bondi’s decision to drop a politically-motivated Biden-era lawsuit against the state of Georgia over its 2021 election integrity law.



“This is a victory for election integrity and a defeat for every Democrat who lied about Georgia’s election law,” said Chairman Whatley. “The RNC has been proudly fighting to defend SB202 ever since it was passed, which is why we intervened as soon as the Biden Justice Department filed this lawsuit. States like Georgia should be praised, not punished, for making their elections more secure. By dropping this case, President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi are making good on their promise to depoliticize the Justice Department and focus on making America safer.”



Background:

The RNC has proudly fought against this politically motivated lawsuit ever since it was brought by the Biden Department of Justice. In 2021, the RNC announced the Committee’s intervention in the lawsuit to defend SB202, Georgia’s election integrity law. For nearly four years since, the RNC has fought to protect SB202 from the Biden administration’s politically motivated lawsuit and Democrats’ lies about the law. The RNC's election integrity team won intermediate court decisions throughout this process.

The Democrats’ lies about SB202 and their decision to boycott the state hurt workers and businesses. Meanwhile, election turnout in Georgia reached record highs in both 2022 and 2024.

The RNC is a leader in election integrity, working to secure the ballot and fight against attempts to undermine election safeguards by Democrat and liberal groups. Just last week, the RNC launched one of its largest ever records requests to ensure states are properly maintaining their voter rolls.



