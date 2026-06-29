Washington, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the Supreme Court issued a decision in Watson v. Republican National Committee.

“If we want fair and secure elections, Election Day should mean exactly what it says, which is why this decision makes it even more imperative that Congress pass the SAVE America Act,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “Democrats are inviting chaos at the ballot box by allowing elections to drag on for days and weeks after voters cast their ballots. Republicans are not going to be deterred by this decision, and the RNC will keep fighting to have elections end on Election Day as Americans want.”

Background:

The RNC is leading the fight for election integrity with more than 150 active lawsuits nationwide and another Supreme Court case defending Arizona’s proof of citizenship laws.

In 2024, the RNC, alongside the Mississippi Republican Party, filed a lawsuit challenging a Mississippi law permitting ballots to arrive up to five days after Election Day and still be counted.

The RNC has built the most aggressive and sophisticated election integrity operation in party history, leading legal efforts across the country to defend commonsense safeguards for mail-in voting.

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This decision rule by our highest court is disappointing, but it will not deter the RNC in any way, as you can tell from the statement issued by RNC Chairman Joe Gruters.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com