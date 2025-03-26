RNC Chairman Michael Whatley Applauds President Trump’s Election Integrity Executive Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, President Trump took decisive action and signed an executive order to secure American elections. The President’s executive order is a significant step to protect the integrity of American elections by requiring proof of citizenship to vote, boosting efforts to investigate voter fraud, and ending Biden-era efforts to use the federal government as a Democrat turnout machine.



“President Trump’s executive order is a huge win for election integrity,” said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley. “On the campaign trail, President Trump promised voters he would act to secure our elections, and with this executive order he is doing just that. Requiring proof of citizenship, stopping voter fraud, and ending Democrat abuses of power are all commonsense steps to secure our elections. The RNC is already following through on the President’s action, and our election integrity program is hard at work ahead of the 2026 midterms to protect the vote.”



Background:

The RNC’s election integrity program is already hard at work ahead of the 2026 midterms. Today, the RNC’s election integrity team filed one of its largest ever records requests to get documents from 48 states and Washington, D.C. on how they maintain and clean their voter rolls. Last week, the RNC won its lawsuit to block New York City’s liberal city council from adding more than 800,000 non-citizens to its voter rolls. Earlier this month, the RNC racked up several legal wins to protect election integrity safeguards in Arizona, Georgia, and Washington state.



