Chairman Gruters on the Democrats Voting to Shut Down the Government Ten Times:



“We’re now on day 17 – the Democrats have voted 10 times to keep the government closed, and the real victims are all these people that rely on the government for these various things, and it’s just unfortunate the Democrats have to vote to get the government back on and we’re hoping that happens soon.”



Chairman Gruters on the Victims of Democrats’ Political Games:



“I don’t think it’s about politics or elections, I just think it’s about the victims. It’s about the federal workers, it’s about our armed services, it’s about the veterans’ benefits, it’s about seniors that rely on these services from the federal government.



“All these people are victims of the Democrats and their willingness to hold the government hostage for political gain. It needs to end…”



Chairman Gruters on Democrats Picking the “No Kings” Rally Over National Security:



“What you keep on hearing is that the Democrats are beholden to their left-wing base, and they want to have this rally first before they come to the negotiating table to vote to open the government back up.



“When you hold the services from veterans and from law enforcement officials and from Border Patrol officials to play political games, it’s wrong…



“It just goes to show you that they are beholden to the left-wing extreme segment of their party.”



Chairman Gruters on Jack Ciattarelli’s Momentum in New Jersey:



“I was with Jack Ciattarelli last night in New Jersey helping him campaign. The RNC has been on the ground in a lot of these places for six-seven months with our teams working on election integrity efforts, working on get-out-the-vote in conjunction with the state and local parties.



“We think we have some momentum out there and specifically Jack Ciattarelli doing an absolute phenomenal job once again to try and build momentum, and we are optimistic, but we are going to continue to do everything we can to help our candidates...



“He has a coalition of folks that are trying to help put him in, and for one I think he is a great candidate, and on the other side I think Mikie Sherrill has been a terrible candidate.”



