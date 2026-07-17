RNC Chairman Joe Gruters Applauds President Trump’s Push to Secure American Elections
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after President Trump’s address exposing foreign election interference and outlining the urgent need to secure American elections:
“Americans deserve elections we can trust,” said Chairman Gruters. “The greatest nation on earth should never tolerate broken systems that leave our elections vulnerable to foreign interference and undermine voter confidence. That’s why the RNC is working in lockstep with President Trump to protect the ballot box through the largest election integrity operation in our party’s history. Now more than ever, Congress must pass the SAVE America Act.”
Background:
The RNC is fighting 160 election integrity cases across 36 states – the largest election integrity litigation effort in RNC history.
Secured major victories defending Georgia’s commonsense election laws.
Stopped New York City’s noncitizen voting law, preventing noncitizens from voting in elections.
Actively defending Arizona’s proof-of-citizenship requirement, which will now go before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Stopped Virginia Democrats’ redistricting scheme.
Ended non-resident voting in North Carolina.
Defended election integrity laws and challenged unlawful practices in Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Illinois.
Filed public-records requests in 48 states and Washington, D.C., holding election officials accountable and increasing voter roll transparency.
Exposed hundreds of noncitizens on New Jersey voter rolls, helping protect the accuracy of voter registration records.
Built and deployed a multi-million-dollar election integrity operation across 17 target states, backed by attorneys, poll watchers, election observers, and dedicated election integrity staff.
View the White House’s documents and reports addressing key areas of election integrity here.
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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com