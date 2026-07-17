WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after President Trump’s address exposing foreign election interference and outlining the urgent need to secure American elections:

“Americans deserve elections we can trust,” said Chairman Gruters. “The greatest nation on earth should never tolerate broken systems that leave our elections vulnerable to foreign interference and undermine voter confidence. That’s why the RNC is working in lockstep with President Trump to protect the ballot box through the largest election integrity operation in our party’s history. Now more than ever, Congress must pass the SAVE America Act.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com