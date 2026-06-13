KEY MESSAGE: Under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans are reversing Bidenflation, bringing down the cost of household essentials, and bringing back American jobs.

Job openings are at their highest level since 2024.

The unemployment rate remains stable at 4.3%.

April jobs were also revised from 115,000 to 179,000.

The latest jobs report shattered expectations again, adding 172,000 new jobs in May, doubling the 85,000 expected.

Under President Trump, blue-collar wage growth saw its largest year-to-date increase in nearly 60 years.

In just one year under President Trump, blue-collar workers have made up all the wages they lost under Biden.

Under President Trump, average hourly earnings are up 3.4% from one year ago.

Under Joe Biden, inflation was 9.1% - the highest level in four decades - while core inflation has lowered since President Trump took office.

After four years of skyrocketing prices under Joe Biden and Democrats, President Trump is revitalizing the American economy.

Prices are Dropping Under President Trump

After inheriting the worst inflation crisis in 40 years from Biden and Democrats, President Trump’s actions to Make America Affordable Again and are translating into lower prices. Many common household staples have all seen prices fall since President Trump took office including flour, white bread, bacon, chicken, American cheese, ice cream, strawberries, and potatoes.

The average 30-year mortgage rate is lower since President Trump took office. Average rent prices are also down 1.5% compared to one year ago.

Home prices have declined on an annual basis in more than half the country.

President Trump launched TrumpRx.gov, a new platform that gives Americans direct access to dramatically lower prices on prescription drugs.

Prescription drug prices dropped 0.9% in May, declining nearly 2.4% since February. Over the past year, prescription prices are down 2%.

Over-the-counter medications fell 0.8% in May, dropping 2.5% year-over-year.

Health insurance prices are also falling with the insurance index down 6.4% compared with a year ago.

President Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan will put PATIENTS first by: lowering drug prices, and reducing premiums.