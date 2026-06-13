RNC Chairman Highlights President Trump’s America First Record
KEY MESSAGE: Under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans are reversing Bidenflation, bringing down the cost of household essentials, and bringing back American jobs.
After four years of skyrocketing prices under Joe Biden and Democrats, President Trump is revitalizing the American economy.
Under President Trump, average hourly earnings are up 3.4% from one year ago.
In just one year under President Trump, blue-collar workers have made up all the wages they lost under Biden.
Under President Trump, blue-collar wage growth saw its largest year-to-date increase in nearly 60 years.
The latest jobs report shattered expectations again, adding 172,000 new jobs in May, doubling the 85,000 expected.
April jobs were also revised from 115,000 to 179,000.
The unemployment rate remains stable at 4.3%.
Job openings are at their highest level since 2024.
Prices are Dropping Under President Trump
After inheriting the worst inflation crisis in 40 years from Biden and Democrats, President Trump’s actions to Make America Affordable Again and are translating into lower prices.
Many common household staples have all seen prices fall since President Trump took office including flour, white bread, bacon, chicken, American cheese, ice cream, strawberries, and potatoes.
The average 30-year mortgage rate is lower since President Trump took office.
President Trump launched TrumpRx.gov, a new platform that gives Americans direct access to dramatically lower prices on prescription drugs.
Prescription drug prices dropped 0.9% in May, declining nearly 2.4% since February.
Over the past year, prescription prices are down 2%.
Over-the-counter medications fell 0.8% in May, dropping 2.5% year-over-year.
Health insurance prices are also falling with the insurance index down 6.4% compared with a year ago.
President Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan will put PATIENTS first by: lowering drug prices, and reducing premiums.
President Trump is helping American families invest in their children’s future, establishing tax-advantaged Trump Accounts which could provide newborns with $300,000 in savings by the time they turn 18.
Republicans Delivered Tax Relief to American Families
A new analysis from the Department of the Treasury’s shows this past tax filing season President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts delivered the largest share of tax relief directly to millions of low- and middle- income Americans.
Every single Democrat voted against the Working Families Tax Cuts and for a $5 trillion tax hike.
Data shows the Working Families Tax Cuts, The largest tax cut in American history, delivered record-breaking benefits:
No Tax on Tips: Over 7.5 million filers claimed No Tax on Tips, with an average deduction of over $7,000.
No Tax on Overtime: Over 29 million filers claimed No Tax on Overtime, with an average deduction of over $3,100.
Enhanced Senior Deduction: Over 35 million seniors claimed the Enhanced Deduction for Seniors, with an average deduction of over $7,500.
No Tax on Car Loan Interest: Over 1.4 million filers have claimed No Tax on Car Loan Interest on their new American vehicles, with an average deduction of over $1,800.
Trump Accounts: Over 5.5 million Trump Accounts have been opened, with 1.4 million eligible for the $1,000 pilot program contribution.
Enhanced Child Tax Credit: Nearly 40 million families have claimed the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which is permanently doubled and expanded by the Working Families Tax Cuts.
Doubled Standard Deduction: Over 127 million filers (90% of all tax filers) have claimed the permanently doubled standard deduction, simplifying tax filing for millions across America.
While Republicans are focused on lowering costs and giving all Americans the opportunity to achieve the American Dream; Democrats are solely focused on stopping President Trump’s America First agenda.
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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com