WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the RNC filed a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold commonsense protections for mail-in ballots:



“Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot dating requirement is a simple, commonsense safeguard that protects the integrity of the state’s elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “Counting ballots that are missing basic requirements like a date violates Pennsylvania law and undermine confidence in elections. We urge the Supreme Court to take this case and reaffirm that states can enforce reasonable election rules like Pennsylvania’s date requirements.”



Background:

Today, the RNC filed a cert petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in Eakin v. Adams County Board of Elections. The RNC’s petition asks the Supreme Court to review a lower court’s decision saying that Pennsylvania cannot require voters to date their ballot.

Pennsylvania law requires voters who vote by mail to fill out, sign, and date a declaration on the ballot-return envelope. Pennsylvania Democrats sued, claiming that the date requirement was too burdensome for their voters and asking a federal court to strike down the requirement. As Judge Bove on the Third Circuit explained, “[f]or a voter with a functioning pen, sufficient ink, and average hand dexterity, this should take less than five seconds.” The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the Third Circuit previously upheld this commonsense requirement in other litigation.

The RNC has fought to secure mail-in ballots when they are used and to ensure that only legal mail-in ballots are counted. On March 23, the Supreme Court will hear the RNC’s lawsuit, Watson v. RNC, an important case about whether states can count mail-in ballots received after Election Day. Last year, the RNC intervened to help defend President Trump’s election integrity Executive Order which directs the Attorney General to enforce the Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots. Last year, the RNC successfully defended Texas’ ID number requirement for mail-in ballots. The RNC is also engaged in litigation across the country defending commonsense requirements for mail-in ballots like signatures, dates, and sealed return envelopes.



###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com